Hunter Lawrence | 1st overall in 250SX

“Great weekend here in Arizona! I had no idea what to expect going into it because it was my first Triple Crown. It was exciting with the three races, but at the same time I thought it was going to be tougher on the endurance side of things – it was really just three sprints. We worked on starting our day better, and we did so, going P1 in both qualifying sessions, and then winning the overall was awesome. It's weird when you go 2-1-2; right off I didn't feel like I actually won it because of the moto scores, but it was a crazy night. We ended up staying out of trouble for all three races, which rewarded us well! Massive thanks to the team! I'm looking forward to next weekend. Obviously I want to do it on a proper night as well – and I want to get a holeshot!”

Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:

“We came into this weekend with quite a few changes on all our guys' bikes. We don’t want to stop improving or get complacent with where we’re at, even though we’ve had some success already. Hunter got some upgrades to his engine package and put it to good use by qualifying first overall, which is a huge accomplishment in my opinion, with having to race against Christian Craig and Michael Mosiman right now, who are both super-quick. The 450 class is stacked with talent right now, so qualifying fourth and fifth for Chase and Kenny put them in a good position for this Triple Crown format. Hunter put himself in a good position in every single race tonight and capitalized on some carnage in front of him to take his first win of the season, which was awesome for him and the team. I was very impressed that Chase was able to regroup after that bad first race and take the win in race three, for third overall. I think Kenny will be getting stronger in the next couple races and get back to where he should be, on the podium. We’ll keep working to do whatever we can to help him get there. This next week will be important for the team to prepare for everything we’ll need for the East Coast swing, which begins after the next race.”

Christian Craig | 2nd overall in 250SX

“It was a crazy day for sure. I always like these Triple Crowns because I feel like I'm good at that format with the shorter races and being able to sprint away. After the first one, I was smiling because I felt like this could be a sweep and extend my points lead. I think everyone saw what happened in the second main – I got taken out by another rider. I was really mad about it, pretty sour actually, just because of where it happened and how it happened. I had to rebound from that and somehow got back to fourth from last. Then I got back out there for the last one and pulled the holeshot, and got another win. The 1-4-1 wasn't quite enough for the overall win, but we're close, and I think I put a stamp on how I'm riding. So I just need to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:

“Glendale was full of mixed emotions. We started the day out great with the boys qualifying awesome and going into the three mains with second and third gate picks. The first moto went very well with Christian winning and then the second main was full of drama with an early incident finding Christian on the ground in the sand section. Christian fought hard to regroup and charged forward from dead last to a solid fourth-place finish. Going into the final main event we needed a win and for Hunter (Lawrence) to be third in order to win the overall. Christian got off to an early lead and rode an awesome race to the victory, we just came up a little short to get the overall win. We are very proud of Christian and his ride tonight.

Jo Shimoda | 3rd overall in 250SX

“It feels good to be back on the podium. I’ve put so much time and effort into my training that I know I should be up here every weekend but there are still some small things to work on for me. Racing three main events for the first time in two years was a challenge but with the support from everyone at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki I was able to keep the mistakes to a minimum this weekend and get back on the box. I hope this is the start of a podium streak for us!”

Jalek Swoll | 6th overall in 250SX

“I feel like this Triple Crown helped me catch up on a lot of time that I was missing. It could’ve been a lot better if I would have nailed the start when I needed to in the last one but it is what it is. I felt like I was making good progress throughout the races but I was just losing too much time in the whoops and obviously you can’t do that when you’re up front with these guys, they’ll take advantage of the weaknesses early. We’re going to work on the flaws this week and I’m going to try to end A3 on a banger.”