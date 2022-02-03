Anaheim 2 was another wild night of racing that certainly has fueled the bench racing throughout the week. We look back at Anaheim 2 today and the collision between Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen, why Anderson was then going 3-3 after the finish, Cooper Webb going around the whoops after his crash and more.

We also check in on the 250SX class and see how Michael Mosiman's early pass was needed to try to get away early, why it didn't matter in the end, and Vince Friese's wild crash in the whoops. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

ON X OFFROAD APP