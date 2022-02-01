First Look At The New Moose Agroid Racewear
Deep into its fourth decade, Moose Racing has become a genuine bedrock of the sport. Having earned a stellar reputation first for hard parts, then for game-changing off-road gear, they planted their flag in the motocross market with collections that push the boundaries of style, function, and durability. New for 2022, the Agroid gear collection raises the bar yet again.
The concept for the Agroid collection was simple enough: perfect ease of movement, whether the rider is on the bike or off. Easy to say, of course, difficult to actually do. But their peerless designers teamed with a select group of top test riders to field tested the gear and really put it through its paces. The result is some of the finest riding gear on the market, flexible and breathable but tough and stylish—unmistakably Moose Racing.
The foundation of the Agroid jersey is its lightweight stretch polyester chassis, whose athletic cut ensures freedom of movement but zero bulkiness. It dries quickly, while laser-cut ventilation holes make sure your body get maximum airflow to keep you cool and preserve your energy no matter how hard you’re pushing on the tracks or trails. Sublimated graphics are the perfect touch, as they don’t hinder airflow at all, and stretch mini-cuffs keep your sleeves in place without any binding.
Made from a durable woven stretch polyester, the Agroid pants, like the jersey, feature laser-cut ventilation holes for improved airflow. The seat and knees are made from a woven, double-layer stretch ripstop polyester, and an extended leather inner and outer knee guard adds exceptional toughness. The fabric’s stretchiness, meanwhile, ensures a slim fit over knee braces or guards while allowing a full range of movement. A pre-bent ergonomic design means increased comfort on the bike, and a three-point waist adjustment system fine-tunes your fit.
The flexible and tough Agroid Pro gloves feature a lightweight stretch polyester material and a single-layer Clarino palm for the perfect mix of comfort and grip. Sublimated graphics in hi-viz orange, pink, teal, blue, red, white, and black color options means let you mix and match for the perfect Agroid ensemble.
Moose Racing’s Agroid line is available jersey/pant colorways in Stealth, Blue/White, Olive/Orange, Red/White/Blue, and Teal/Black.
Find out more at www.mooseracing.com or on Instagram/Facebook @OfficialMooseRacing.