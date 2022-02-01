First Look At The New Moose Agroid Racewear

Deep into its fourth decade, Moose Racing has become a genuine bedrock of the sport. Having earned a stellar reputation first for hard parts, then for game-changing off-road gear, they planted their flag in the motocross market with collections that push the boundaries of style, function, and durability. New for 2022, the Agroid gear collection raises the bar yet again.

The concept for the Agroid collection was simple enough: perfect ease of movement, whether the rider is on the bike or off. Easy to say, of course, difficult to actually do. But their peerless designers teamed with a select group of top test riders to field tested the gear and really put it through its paces. The result is some of the finest riding gear on the market, flexible and breathable but tough and stylish—unmistakably Moose Racing.