Welcome back to another edition of Race Examination where we dive into some more details from the main events in San Diego. We look at Jason Anderson's wild ride early in the 450SX main event, discuss his bike issues, dissect the Justin Barcia vs. Justin Bogle situation, and more.

We also look closer at what happened on the start of the 250SX main event, the Hunter Lawrence crash in the whoops, and Michael Mosiman celebrating his first career win.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

