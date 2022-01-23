First time winners in two classes in Monster Energy AMA Supercross could spell trouble for others, because once you get the first win, the others come a lot easier. Jason Weigandt wraps up the stories from round three of 2022. It's all brought to you by RaceTech and the fabulous Gold Valves which are not made of gold but are worth their weight in them if you have a slick track like San Diego, or huge whoops like the San Diego track featured.