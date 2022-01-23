Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Breakthrough Winners and What Does This Mean: Weege Show

January 23, 2022 10:55am | by:

First time winners in two classes in Monster Energy AMA Supercross could spell trouble for others, because once you get the first win, the others come a lot easier. Jason Weigandt wraps up the stories from round three of 2022. It's all brought to you by RaceTech and the fabulous Gold Valves which are not made of gold but are worth their weight in them if you have a slick track like San Diego, or huge whoops like the San Diego track featured.

