Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Weege and Keege Show: San Diego Press Day

January 21, 2022 10:55pm | by: &

If you don't like Jason Weigandt than this is the Weege Show for you to love, because he's handing it over to fellow Racer X staffer Kellen Brauer who is at San Diego press day for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Let's call it the Keege Show! Kellen chats with Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Christian Craig and Hunter Lawrence plus shares some recent news and views from the races. Weege? He does basically nothing. Take it away, Kellen!

Regardless of who is talking, this show is backed by Honda and the all-new CRF250R for 2022. Lighter, faster, stronger. Check it out at your Honda dealer or www.powersports.Honda.com

