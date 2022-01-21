Weege and Keege Show: San Diego Press Day

If you don't like Jason Weigandt than this is the Weege Show for you to love, because he's handing it over to fellow Racer X staffer Kellen Brauer who is at San Diego press day for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Let's call it the Keege Show! Kellen chats with Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Christian Craig and Hunter Lawrence plus shares some recent news and views from the races. Weege? He does basically nothing. Take it away, Kellen!

Regardless of who is talking, this show is backed by Honda and the all-new CRF250R for 2022. Lighter, faster, stronger. Check it out at your Honda dealer or www.powersports.Honda.com