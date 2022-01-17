A week ago in Anaheim, Jason Anderson was working on passing Justin Barcia for second place in the 450SX main event when contact with the GasGas rider pushed him back to a 10th-place finish. Omitting the result, Anderson’s speed looked electrifying at the opener as he looked comfortable aboard his new Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450 all day. One week later at Oakland, Anderson proved the eye test was real with his first 450SX main event victory since his title winning year in 2018. Suddenly, Anderson has put himself right into the mix of title contenders moving forward and it doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down. After his emotional win, Anderson spoke with the media in the post-race press conference about it all.

Forty-seven races since the last win. That’s quite some time. I have to imagine that was a big one crossing the finish line.

Jason Anderson: Yeah. Man, it’s been a while. I even had some close ones. I almost won that race in Salt Lake City. The last time I won, I felt like I was on top of the world, being able to win that championship and stuff, and being able to come back… I’m 28 years old. I’m getting older but being able to know that I still got it and able to still win, it feels amazing. Forty-seven races was a long amount of races to go without a win, especially with all that work being put in, but we did it. Now I just want more.

Like you just said, it’s been so long since all of this. At what point in this off-season did you feel like, I can get a win in my first try, in my first year with this new team?

To be honest, I always feel like I really have the talent and the speed to win, I just haven’t been putting it together. This year realistically, last year I only had two third places and only a handful of top fives. Honestly, if you look at it, it seemed like I was kind of on a decline. For me, I’ve always believed in my talent and things like that, so no matter what I just kept believing and just trying every day. Trying, and trying, and trying, and it happened. Don’t give up.

How long did that main event feel? Aaron [Plessinger] was putting pressure on at times. You had to get around your teammate. Since you hadn't won in a while, did you feel that pressure? Did it feel like it was taking forever to finally get there?

To be honest, I didn’t even know AP was behind me for the longest time. I was racing and I was kind of gauging off Justin [Barcia] for my pace and everything like that. Then I looked up to see how much more time was left in the moto, and I saw AP and I looked back. I was like, “Damn, he’s really close to me. I got to get going!” So, kind of maybe a little bit of a brain fart that could have been, but we held it together.

Quite a big accident this afternoon. Just take us through that. Are you feeling all right? The replay looks pretty scary.

Yeah. I freaking hit the super kicker, that Tuff Block and looped out. I rolled out of it pretty agile, I guess you could see. Just a couple scratches. We’re good.