How does a rider turn it around so quickly like Aaron Plessinger did?

This is really difficult to generically define. In this specific instance, I blame it on A1. With so much change in AP7’s program, I just think he had a hard time putting his best foot forward. Remember, he switched from Monster Energy Yamaha to Red Bull KTM, switched to Aldon Baker’s training program, and moved his family to Clermont, Florida. That’s a lot of change for one off-season. It didn’t seem to click at any point for Anaheim. I think this past week gave him a chance to take a deep breath, regroup, and simply ride the way he knows how to. He was also able to reflect on the way a new motorcycle reacted to a race environment and make adjustments mid-week. He looked like himself on Saturday instead of the stranger we saw riding his bike at round one.

Are you concerned with the Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis starts?

Yes, but I am not sure if this is a new development or just more of the same? Neither of these riders has ever shown consistency in their starting prowess. They have made a habit of methodically working through the pack. The trouble comes in when the field is this healthy and this competitive. A bad start creates a monumental task. Further, the pace for the first half of the race is so static throughout the field that they are unable to make quick moves and negate the poor start. They are then forced to put in heroic laps down the stretch if they hope for a podium finish (or even top five). I am beginning to wonder if this is a rider issue or a motorcycle tendency to blame. It could very likely be a combination of both. Regardless, it could be the number one most critical hurdle facing both riders and their success.