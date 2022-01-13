Dylan Ferrandis | 16th in 450SX

“Anaheim I is always a little crazy. I was actually feeling pretty good all day; it was my starts that hurt me. In the main event, I got a really bad start, but I moved my way up. I was feeling pretty good, pretty strong, and was coming back to the top five. Then I had an issue and tried to come back but made a mistake and crashed. So it was not a really good night, but I know now that I’m capable of riding out front in the 450 class. We’re going to regroup and be ready for next weekend.”

Said 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:

“Anaheim I was off to a very good start for us, and both Eli and Dylan were very comfortable and qualified well. Unfortunately, we did not get the results we were looking for in the race. We need to go back to work and execute our starts. Starting in the back makes it very hard to get to the front of this stacked class. We are going to put our heads down and come back stronger in Oakland.”

Brandon Hartranft | 17th in 450SX

"Today started out a little rough. I crashed in the whoops in the first practice. But every time I got on the track after that, I rode better and better. It's been raining recently in California so the dirt's soft from that. The track was pretty basic, but it was so soft and rutted that it became more technical. But all in all, we had a solid night. I'm looking forward to the next 16 rounds and I have a lot to show. I can't thank everybody from Suzuki and my team enough, and we'll kick some butt next weekend."

Justin Bogle | DNQ for main event

"It was a rough night all the way around. It was not how we wanted to kick off my first race with the new team, but on the positive side we are healthy and going back to work to get better for next weekend. I had a crash while in transfer position in the heat, then again in the LCQ. It was just a couple mistakes on my end that I need to correct and be better."

Adam Enticknap | DNQ for main event

"I got some good jumps out of the gate, but I was not riding like I wanted so we're going to make some adjustments to my technique and try to get that figured out. I feel like I have all the big pieces in line, I just need to get a few little things sorted and work on that first lap sprint speed. Oakland is kind of my home race. I'm looking forward to the dirt, looking forward to the stadium, looking forward to the fans, and looking forward to another try to kind of turn around this A1 result. It's not exactly what we wanted, but we came out healthy and we're ready to go for the second one."

Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Dustin Pipes:

"A1 is always a big event for the team and with it being in such an iconic location the fanfare is always off the charts. Justin made some rookie mistakes which ended his night early. Falling twice while in a transfer position is never a recipe for success. The talent and pedigree are there so I would look for Justin to put this quickly behind him. Brandon rode well in a very deep field. A better start will be crucial to getting him a better main event finish."