Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing has an immediate opening for an intern mechanic to travel with the team throughout the United States on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The intern will work with existing staff for pit set up, pit break down, filming the riders, displaying the film for the riders, assist the team mechanics with race bike preparation, and assist team with the many aspects of race day performance. Interested parties should send your resume to jobs@TeamTedderRacing.com, see more at www.TeamTedderRacing.com.