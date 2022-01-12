The first-ever Moto Scouting Combine, presented by the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Division, took place in August on Friday before the annual Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Combine, run by our sister company at MX Sports Pro Racing, not only features two long motos on the same track used by the pros, but also sets the riders up with coaches in various aspects, from riding, to training and nutrition.

The event also pits all the riders together in one class--A and B riders, 125s and 250Fs. Riders are in different stages of development so the results will vary, but the event is pitched as more than just a race. The education of learning a pro racing format and race track, and working with the coaches, is as significant a part of the event as the result.

You can see how the first event, the Moto Scouting Combine East, looked when it airs on MAVTV tonight, January 12th at 6:30 PM Eastern. The show includes racing coverage as well as conversations with rider coaches including Chad Reed, Broc Glover, and Damon Bradshaw.