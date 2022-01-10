The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series kicked off on Saturday night in Anaheim, California, as the industry returned for the Anaheim 1 Supercross. In the 250SX West Region, unfortunately several riders suffered big crashes in their heat races that ended their respective nights early, including 2021 250SX East Region Champion Colt Nichols, Jalek Swoll, and Carson Brown.

In the 250SX main event it was none other than Vince Friese grabbing the holeshot (shocking, right?) as Jo Shimoda and Nate Thrasher both got momentarily stuck in the gates. Christian Craig and Seth Hammaker settled in behind Friese, but after three laps, Craig made a pass into the lead. He went on to win his fourth career 250SX main event—his second consecutive season-opening 250SX main event win. Behind him, Hammaker and Garrett Marchbanks both got around Vince Friese to move into second and third, respectively, where they would remain for a majority of the race. Hunter Lawrence recovered from a bad start to charge up to fourth and eventually catch and pass Marchbanks for the final podium spot on the last lap. But the Australian was not satisfied yet, as he continued to catch Hammaker as they approached the finish line. In the final turn, Lawrence gave Hammaker a bump, but the Kawasaki rider held on and just barely edged out the Honda HRC rider at the finish line to claim second place. The second-place finish was Hammaker's fourth career podium finish in his tenth career start. Afterwards, Craig said winning this race was a “bucket list” item after growing up in the Angel Stadium stands as a fan. Michael Mosiman, a championship contender entering the night, went down in the first whoop section on lap one and came through the field to finish sixth. Shimoda and Thrasher later ran into more troubles of their own as Shimoda went down in a whoop section and Thrasher got together with Derek Kelley and went down. Shimoda finished seventh as Thrasher came through the finish line 12th.