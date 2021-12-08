Tickets Are Now On Sale for 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days
PICKERINGTON, Ohio—While Ohio is cooling down for the winter, anticipation for the 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is heating up with the release of tickets for the annual event.
In a previous release, it was announced that the 30th running of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is set to take place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, July 22-24, 2022. AMA members can purchase discounted tickets now at www.vintagemotorcycledays.com/ or by calling (800) AMA-JOIN (262-5646).
“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days gets bigger each year, with more riders, more fun and more freedom on motorcycles from every era,” AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter said. “We’ve heard AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days called everything from ‘the best party in motorcycling’ to ‘the most American thing ever.’ Ride or haul your way to Mid-Ohio this summer and see why. You will not be disappointed.”
Attendees interested in reserving RV spaces must purchase tickets through Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by visiting www.midohio.com or by calling (419) 884-4000. RV reservations will be available starting today (Dec. 8).
Read our recap on the 2021 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days:
The December 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated
Old School Revival
The old-school utopia known as Vintage Motorcycle Days at Mid-Ohio was back in 2021 and bigger than ever.
“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been one of the pinnacle two-wheel gatherings for decades,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “The weekend and the passion for motorcycling in America continue to grow, and the success of this event is due to the strong partnership we have with the AMA collaborating each year to put it together.”
The jam-packed, three-day event includes motocross, hare scrambles, trials and road racing as part of the AMA Vintage Grand Championship. Beyond competition, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet and various other festivities take place during the family-friendly summer gathering.
AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is organized and promoted by the American Motorcyclist Association to raise funds for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps fund the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame’s mission to promote the heritage of motorcycling in America.
More information on the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame can be found at www.motorcyclemuseum.org or by calling (614) 856-2222.
To receive updates about AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, sign up for the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days e-newsletter at https://americanmotorcyclist.com/ama-vintage-motorcycle-days-e-news-sign-up-2/, follow the official event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AMAVintageMotorcycleDays and keep an eye on www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com.
Main image by Mitch Kendra