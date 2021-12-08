Tickets Are Now On Sale for 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

PICKERINGTON, Ohio—While Ohio is cooling down for the winter, anticipation for the 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is heating up with the release of tickets for the annual event.

In a previous release, it was announced that the 30th running of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is set to take place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, July 22-24, 2022. AMA members can purchase discounted tickets now at www.vintagemotorcycledays.com/ or by calling (800) AMA-JOIN (262-5646).

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days gets bigger each year, with more riders, more fun and more freedom on motorcycles from every era,” AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter said. “We’ve heard AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days called everything from ‘the best party in motorcycling’ to ‘the most American thing ever.’ Ride or haul your way to Mid-Ohio this summer and see why. You will not be disappointed.”

Attendees interested in reserving RV spaces must purchase tickets through Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by visiting www.midohio.com or by calling (419) 884-4000. RV reservations will be available starting today (Dec. 8).

