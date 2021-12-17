Another team intro has come and gone as teams and riders rev up for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season beginning in just 22 days. Last night, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing program announced their same three rider program will continue with Justin Barcia, Michael Mosiman, and Pierce Brown into 2022 but there was even some news announced regarding Barcia's contract with the team. Watch as the team, including part-time member Ryan Sipes, rip some flat track and talk about their expectations heading into 2022.