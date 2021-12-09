Red Bull’s Day in the Dirt Down South is Back for Another Ride 

A weekend full of dirt bike riding, friends and family, and fun for all should be expected. Expect Fast House and Red Bull riders to once again be part of the action.

Last year’s Ironman winner, Ryan Sipes, will be returning to defend his title. “It’s the most fun race ever, I’ve got to be there,” said Ryan Sipes.

The event comes back to the historic Dade City Motocross the weekend of March 11th - 13th. The full schedule and additional details can be found on dayinthedirtdownsouth.com. Registration will open December 15th!

Red Bull Day in the Dirt has been one of the most-beloved events in Southern California for 24 years. The event made its way down south in 2020 and has made its mark as one of the must go to races.