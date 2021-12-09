Red Bull’s Day in the Dirt Down South is Back for Another Ride
A weekend full of dirt bike riding, friends and family, and fun for all should be expected. Expect Fast House and Red Bull riders to once again be part of the action.
Last year’s Ironman winner, Ryan Sipes, will be returning to defend his title. “It’s the most fun race ever, I’ve got to be there,” said Ryan Sipes.
The event comes back to the historic Dade City Motocross the weekend of March 11th - 13th. The full schedule and additional details can be found on dayinthedirtdownsouth.com. Registration will open December 15th!
Red Bull Day in the Dirt has been one of the most-beloved events in Southern California for 24 years. The event made its way down south in 2020 and has made its mark as one of the must go to races.
Gates will open Thursday, March 10th with action beginning on Friday. Participants can practice, get ready for the pit bike race – aka the Pink Flamingo Dash for Glory – as well as races like the Down South Reunion Race—for anyone who ever spent time at Cocoa Beach, Chicken Farm, Sunshine Motocross, Gatorback Cycle Park or Dade City Motocross. It wouldn’t be the fastest party on two wheels without nighttime festivities, more details on the Saturday Night Pit Party dropping soon!
Racing will be happening all weekend long with classes for all levels and ages…and bike ages! From Beginner to Pro, Minicycles to Vintage, Vets and Women, Two-Strokes, Off-Roaders—everyone. Spectators are welcome all weekend with the team races like the Bosa Nova GP, Moto A Go-Go, and the Old Switcheroo being the ones to watch. Also notable is the Still Smoking Two-Stroke race and finally the Coup de Grace Survival Race where riders endure and persevere because just crossing the finish line means victory! Also, riders that compete in and finish five events become an Ironman and will receive a trophy.
Visit dayinthedirtdownsouth.com for a detailed event schedule, race registration and be sure to follow the event on social media for updates and all the vibes.
Make sure you join us for an event like no other, THE FASTEST PARTY ON TWO WHEELS, Red Bull’s Day In The Dirt Down South 2
03.11-13.22 | Dade City Motocross | Dade City, Florida