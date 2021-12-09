2022 RedBud Motocross of Nations Tickets Now On Sale

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the ticket sales for the 75th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations are now open!

After the epic 2018 Monster Energy MXoN, the biggest and most exciting off-road event of the season will make its return to RedBud in Michigan, United States, for another instalment of the annual event on the 23rd/24th/25th of September 2022.

In 2018, we saw Team France defend their title as Team Netherlands came so close to their first victory, with Great Britain taking a second consecutive podium. The 72nd Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations delivered some exciting racing, topped off by an incredible atmosphere and the pit bike of nations!

In 2021 we finally saw the return of the event where Team Italy’s Antonio Cairoli, Alessandro Lupino and Mattia Guadagnini stormed to victory ahead of Team Netherlands and Team Great Britain.

Now we will see if Italy can defend their title or whether the Netherlands, Great Britain or home heroes Team USA will get on the top step. Don’t miss on this historic event and get your tickets HERE!

Various camping options are available for those seeking to be closer to the track or more quiet in the family zone and everything else in between. They are available through a different link on the www.redbudmx.com home page.

Paddock passes will be available to purchase, as well as VIP options which are in the planning stages and will be an ADD-ON to your General Admissions ticket – which means that you can buy your ticket now and upgrade to VIP later!

You may send your contact details (name & email address) to prioritize your order for the VIP pass to tickets@redbudmx.com.

Get your tickets to the 2022 MXoN at RedBud now!