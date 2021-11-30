Jordan Bailey is Stepping Away From Professional Racing

Bailey competed in three 250SX West Region main events this season: a 14th at Daytona, 15th at Arlington 1, and a 21st at Arlington 2—all aboard a Yamaha YZ250F. At the Arlington 2 Supercross his bike locked up during the first lap of the main event and he did not complete a lap, and as a result he suffered a shoulder injury and missed the third Arlington race. In early April, Bailey took to Instagram to announce he was “done” for the remainder of supercross.

“I’ll be done for the rest of the supercross season. I would like to thank everyone who supported me as most of you know I was full privateer this year. I’m not sure what my future holds for outdoors. Thanks.”

In his two full seasons of Pro Motocross, Bailey finished 16th and 15th, respectively. In 2019, he earned two 11th-place overall finishes, which are his career best.

In his two full seasons of supercross, he finished 10th and 14th, respectively, in the 250SX East Region. His career best supercross finish was an eighth at the 2019 East Rutherford Supercross, one of his three top-ten main event finishes that season.