How cool is it to look back to when you were chasing amateur championships on 65cc minicycles up to the winter of 2021 where you are now racing professionally against the best racers in the world?

Yeah, that is cool. I guess whenever I was on 65s, I wasn’t taking it really, really seriously. I was sponsored on Cobra when I was on 65s. I was starting to take it a little more seriously, but I really didn’t take it that seriously until I got sponsored by Kawasaki. That would have been my second year on 85cc bikes. At that point, my goal was obviously to be a pro and to be kind of where I’m at now. We were racing and I got some sponsors and we got a free bike or two and some discounts on gear and stuff like that and that made racing a little easier for us and that saved some money where we could go to the bigger races. It wasn’t until later when it got more serious. Yeah, it’s kind of crazy to look back on 11 years now. It’s crazy how time goes by.

You’re 23 years old now. There is still quite a bit of time left in your racing career. You’ve won races and contested for championships. To my way of seeing things, if you can keep away from injuries and collect a little bit of good luck along the way, you can totally fight for 250cc and 450cc championship titles. What do you think?

Yeah, and I don’t really think there is really one answer that I can give you where I am like, “This is what I need to do to stop getting hurt.” And that’s what sucks. If there was that answer then I could have multiple championships by now, you know? I mean it can’t be like, “Well, just don’t ever crash!” I sort of dealt with that during this outdoor season. I was trying to figure out just how to ride, but to not get hurt and still go fast enough to get good results. That was all kind of on my mind this past outdoor season, which is not really the right things to be thinking about while you’re racing. I think it kind of showed in my results and why they weren’t very good this outdoor season. Yeah, I still have potential. After this outdoor season I just needed some time off to clear my mind and to come into this next 2022 season more refreshed and more clear minded and thinking about things that I need to be thinking about. I want to be thinking, “Finish the outdoor season. Get through it. Come into the off-season without an injury, which I have for the past couple of years which just makes the pre-season that much tougher.” So, I feel solid on the bike right now. I feel really good. My base and where I am at overall fitness-wise right now will help a lot. The off-season time that I have had to help get my mental state refreshed has gotten me really right for going into this next season. I feel solid and I feel good. I know that I still have it. I know that I’m good no matter how the season went. I mean I only made a couple of supercross races in 2021, but I was a top guy in those races. In the first race at Houston I was coming through the pack and in the second Houston race I was passing for second and ended up going down. Looking back on my outdoor season, it wasn’t very good for me, so I think people kind of count me out or they forgot about me. But I still remember. Yeah, I’m still good and I still know how to ride a dirt bike. And even since I’ve come back from the off-season, my riding coach Robbie Reynard has said to me, “You look really good. You look refreshed. You have intensity and drive.” He could see all that stuff in me that maybe wasn’t there this outdoor season.