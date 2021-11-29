This year’s Paris Supercross actually did happen, which is more than you can say for any of the other traditional off-season supercross races. It took a schedule delay to get there (the race was pushed from October to November) and the usual two or three-day format was cut to one. Also, many of the top American-based racers passed on the event. American-based Frenchman Marvin Musquin, of course, was on board, and he dominated to the tune of 1-1-1 finishes in the three mains. The French really had something to cheer when Cedric Soubeyras outdueled American Justin Brayton for second place, including a wild battle down to the last lap of the last main. This led to a French 1-2, and plenty of hugs and celebrations on the podium.

Steve Matthes talked to the two Frenchmen after the race.

Racer X: Great race, you led every lap and won all three races. You crushed it.

Marvin Musquin: Yeah and that was my goal. I knew if I didn’t get a holeshot it would be tough to pass. It was good practice, it was hard to push. I did make a gap, but to make it bigger was obviously quite tough. When you’re leading you don’t want to go out of your comfort zone, but I was trying to push and make a good practice out of it.

I saw you look down at your bike in one of the mains?

Yeah there were actually a lot of rocks. I felt the tire rolled when I leaned over—it felt soft. I was like 'Really?' I don’t know if anyone got a flat but I knew it was possible to get a flat. So I thought I got a flat. I didn’t, so I was happy.

You’re been riding the new bike at home. Now you went back to the old one for the race. What was that like?

Yeah I’ve been riding the new bike at home. It’s a big difference. For the weekend in Paris I had to go back to the current bike, the 2021.

Was it hard to get used to?

Not really. The feeling is different, obviously, but I know what that bike is like so…