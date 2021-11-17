Five Benefits Athletes Might Not Know About CBD

As racers, we work hard to make sure our bodies are in shape and ready for the demands we place on them when race day comes. Problem is, too much can go wrong and inhibit or affect our performance: muscle soreness, insomnia, and overtraining syndrome (OTS) are just a few examples. Believe it or not, CBD has been found to be particularly helpful to athletes who are looking for natural alternatives to pain relief and other common problems.

What Really is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound in cannabis that does not produce psychoactive effects. (Basically, it doesn’t get you high.) It’s has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to treat conditions such as chronic pain and anxiety.

CBD oil boomed in popularity recently because it offers relief the THC high. Many athletes are starting to use CBD oil for recovery after workouts and before competitions to reduce inflammation, ease soreness and help with mental focus.

Here are the 5 primary benefits of CBD for athletes:

1. Improves the Quality & Quantity of Your Sleep

Sleep is a crucial part of an athlete's performance. It provides rest, restoration, and energy needed to perform at the highest level. The better you sleep, the more efficiently your body will function during waking hours.

The importance of sleep for athletes cannot be overemphasized. But according to a study published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, one in four athletes experiences significant sleep disorders. Some of these include, trouble falling asleep, snoring, and sleep-disordered breathing.

Research has shown that CBD oil could be the answer for these athletes who are looking for better sleep without any side effects or addiction potential. Findings from an early study conducted to determine whether CBD helps improve sleep and/or anxiety showed that CBD may help improve sleep quantity and quality.

There are several real-life testimonies from athletes who have used CBD to improve their sleep. Klay Thompson and Travis Pastrana are just a few examples.