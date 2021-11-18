Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 Announced for March 2022

Larkspur, California – Milestone and Feld Entertainment, Inc. are pleased to announce Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5. The next entry in the beloved and realistic Supercross videogame series will be available on March 17, 2022, for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The PlayStation version of the title supports a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5, while the Xbox version features Smart Delivery.

A renovated Career Mode is now even more real and immersive than ever before, allowing players to start as developing amateurs in the 250SX Futures Class while aiming to reach the heights of glory as a pro. Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 also introduces the Rider Shape System, an exclusive feature for Career Mode that will affect riders’ performances in case of falls or injuries. Training and completing specific tasks are key to quickly recovering and restoring your rider to always be in top form.

With Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 players will enjoy a new gameplay experience, enriched by 2-stroke bikes, now available in every game mode. And for newcomers, the Future Academy will provide all the information needed to take their first steps into the Supercross world. This friendly tutorial will teach players the Supercross basics to help them climb the ladder from Beginner to Pro. It also provides many in-game options that will make races accessible for everyone, these will impact flow recovery, offer assisted steering, and many other technical aspects, aiming to create a gameplay experience suitable for every kind of player.

The Track Editor is also back with the classic experience of track creation, along with a new feature: Rhythm Section Editor. Players will be able to mix and match pre-existing modules to design complex prefab track sections that they will then be able to share them with the community.

After the amazing success of the Supercross 4 edition, the Track Editor Contest will be back, and another player will have the opportunity to create a track and enter the contest directly in the game. Users will have the chance to see their creation replicated in real life as a part of the Official 2022 Championship. This unique feature represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in the videogame industry: a digital track designed by a player will be raced on by real riders in the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

What about racing with friends or solo in a new, stunning open world environment? Compound is the answer, featuring new tracks, several cross challenges, and collectibles to unlock additional gears.

Online Multiplayer for the first time features cross-gen matchmaking and brings the challenge to the world scale. Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 also features the split-screen mode to play with friends side by side on the couch.

After the incredible success of the past edition, competitive esports are coming back to Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5, pushing players to use all their skills and attitude to become a legend in the eSX Championship sponsored by Yamaha.

