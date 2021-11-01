Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Garda
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Renaux Clinches MX2 Title, Febvre Takes MXGP Lead at MXGP of Garda: Highlights & Results

November 1, 2021 9:15am | by:

Relive the best moments from the 16th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Garda.

Check out full results and points standings below.

Since the inception of the MX2 class in 2004, KTM has won 13 of the 18 MX2 titles, including the last five titles from 2016 to 2020. Maxime Renaux claimed the MX2 title with two rounds to go, becoming the second Yamaha rider to win a title after Antonio Cairoli did so in 2005 and 2007.

MXGP of Garda Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Garda (Italy) - MXGP

October 31, 2021
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland1 - 2 Yamaha
2Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia4 - 1 Honda
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France2 - 3 Kawasaki
4Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands3 - 4 KTM
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy5 - 5 KTM
MXGP

MXGP of Garda (Italy) - MX2

October 31, 2021
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France2 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France4 - 2 KTM
3Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain3 - 3 Honda
4Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria1 - 8 KTM
5Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia7 - 4 Kawasaki
Points Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Romain Febvre France614
2Tim Gajser Slovenia613
3Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands611
4Jorge Prado Spain502
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland498
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France642
2Tom Vialle France532
3Jago Geerts Belgium516
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy487
5Jed Beaton Australia477
