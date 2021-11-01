Renaux Clinches MX2 Title, Febvre Takes MXGP Lead at MXGP of Garda: Highlights & Results

Relive the best moments from the 16th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Garda.

Check out full results and points standings below.

Since the inception of the MX2 class in 2004, KTM has won 13 of the 18 MX2 titles, including the last five titles from 2016 to 2020. Maxime Renaux claimed the MX2 title with two rounds to go, becoming the second Yamaha rider to win a title after Antonio Cairoli did so in 2005 and 2007.

MXGP of Garda Overall Results