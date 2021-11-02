Abbott had his worst finish of the season with fifth overall on his KTM via 5-6-3 moto scores. But it was still enough to hang onto second overall in the series.

Cory Graffunder finished sixth overall with 6-4-7 results on his Yamaha.

German rider Tim Apolle was seventh overall on his Beta with 7-7-6 scores.

Australian teenager Will Riordan had perfect 8-8-8 finishes to earn eighth overall on an RPM KTM. He was also the top Junior class rider for the night and season. The Junior class recognizes pro class riders that are twenty-one and under.

Nick Thompson used 10-12-10 finishes to take ninth overall on a KTM.

Ryder Leblond finished tenth overall on a Husqvarna with several crashes hurting his chances to challenge Riordan for the Junior championship.

For the season championship, Haaker earned his fifth AMA EnduroCross title to match Taddy Blazusiak. Cooper Abbott had a breakthrough season to finish second overall. Max Gerston finished third, his highest overall finish in ten plus seasons of EnduroCross. Cory Graffunder finished fifth and Ty Cullins rounded out the top five.

Cody Webb: “To win two races back-to-back like this incredible. Last night meant so much to prove that I could do it and tonight proved the consistency. I didn’t enjoy the track as much but fitness wise, I rode better tonight because I was better at controlling my pace and breathing. It was a great way to end the season.”

Colton Haaker: “I felt like I was riding really well and everything, but things weren’t going the way I would have liked. I salvaged a fourth after a pretty scary crash and I had some issues with lappers but that’s EnduroCross, it is hard to stay clean. I put it together in the last race to secure the win on that one.”

Max Gerston: “At the end of the day, I am super happy with the program that I put together with GasGas, Klim, Motul, Mitas. I scratched and clawed to be up here and I am the only guy up here that worked construction and did drywall to pay the bills so it makes it more special.”

Cooper Abbott: “I am not super happy with the final two rounds but the goal was to finish top three in the championship and I benefited from a few guys getting hurt but I think I belong up here now and will keep working hard to build on this for next season.”

2021 Denver, CO AMA Super EnduroCross Round 6 Overall Results

1. Cody Webb, 1-1-2, Sherco

2. Colton Haaker, 4-2-1, Husqvarna

3. Max Gerston, 3-3-4, GasGas

4. Ty Cullins, 2-5-2, TM

5. Cooper Abbott, 5-6-3, KTM

6. Cory Graffunder, 6-4-7, Yamaha

7. Tim Apolle, 7-7-6, Beta

8. Will Riordan, 8-8-8, KTM

9. Nick Thompson, 10-12-10, KTM

10. Ryder Leblond, 8-2-8, Husqvarna

11. Spenser Wilton, 11-14-9, GasGas

12. Dustin McCarthy, 13-9-12, KTM

13. James Flynn, 12-11-14, GasGas

14. Thorn Devlin, 14-15-11, Beta

15. Cody Miller, 15-13-15, KTM

16. Wally Palmer, 16-16-16, Kaw

2021 AMA Super EnduroCross Series Standings

1. Colton Haaker, 165, Husqvarna

2. Cooper Abbott, 126, KTM

3. Max Gerston, 106, GasGas

4. Cory Graffunder, 91, Yamaha

5. Ty Cullins, 85, TM

6. Will Riordan, 85, KTM * Junior class champion

7. Trystan Hart, 84, KTM

8. Ryder Leblond, 84, Husqvana * Junior class runner up

9. Tim Apolle, 82, Beta

10. Cody Webb, 60, Sherco

Shelby Turner won her fifth race of the season in the Women’s class. The KTM rider earned her fifth AMA EnduroCross championship. Louise Forsley was a close second on her Sherco and earned second in the season standings. Morgan Tanke-Colon finished third in the race and third in the championship.

“It was a good year,” said Turner. “I won every round but one. Today I knew what I had to do and Louise was right there the whole time and I felt the fatigue from riding two classes so I was happy to take the Women’s class win and fifth in the Intermediate main netted me fourth overall in that class. I am looking forward to next year.”