Herlings was asked if his two crashes in one moto were due to the pressure of the environment.

“No, that’s not the case,” he said. “What I did was purely dumb, and I don’t know how it happened. I’m not making plans. On Wednesday my championship lead of 24 points went down to -1. Three points now is basically nothing and for sure Mantova will suit me much better.”

That Herlings had fourth in the second moto at all is down to the decency of teammate Cairoli who moved over on the final lap for what was also his last ever MXGP at Arco. KTM had not issued any team orders, so Cairoli’s assessment of the situation is credit to his experience and professionalism and was acknowledged by Herlings. KTM’s lead title hope also praised fast-starting Jorge Prado (racing with a sore back), for giving the #84 plenty of room to move through.

“What he did, I don’t know if I could have done it,” the Dutchman said of Cairoli’s gesture. “Only the greatest and the biggest champions would do that. To me he not only showed his loyalty to KTM but helped me a lot because those are two very important points for me. Only a real team player would do that. Jorge as well; I had to pass him three times in that second moto. It was a real team effort, and I cannot thank them enough.”

It was a shame that some of the more brainless of the digital ‘fan’ base decided to send Cairoli threatening comments on his social media channels that evening (some wonder why sportsmen and public figures want to distance themselves from the medium).

KTM’s teamplay highlighted the predicament for Gajser and Febvre. The Honda man is racing alone yet again with Mitch Evans missing since last year due to complications with his wrist injury. Gajser has had similar recent experience with Brian Bogers’ broken foot. Kawasaki have lost Ivo Monticelli due to injury as well, but the Italian was hardly troubling the leaders anyway. At least the pair can now count on the Yamahas to enter the fray as Cairoli and Prado will undoubtedly assist Herlings to ensure the title comes back to Mattighofen after two years in Japan. “It’s like that. They have a good team with three top riders: we don’t have that,” shrugged Gajser. “Myself and Romain are alone. We can only give our best.” There were rumors that 114 Motorsports MX2 star Ruben Fernandez could be given the factory CRF450R to try and help Gajser in the last two rounds. The tall Spaniard finished third in the 250 class on Sunday for his third consecutive podium result at Arco.

“For sure when there are some KTM boys we have to take care of what they are doing,” Febvre forewarned. Red Bull KTM have arguably the best and most decorated team in MXGP which will splinter for 2022 but for now the investment is paying off. “I’d prefer to be on a KTM right now because Jorge is the holeshot master and Tony is also so fast,” Herlings judged. “The Honda and the Kawi guys are basically alone. In the second moto Tony was matching my speed and he could have attacked me, but it was like he was my wingman. He made sure nobody could get around me; for what he did…he’s the best-ever.”