RD Coffee Gears Up for Winter with Return of Holiday Blend

CHANHASSEN, Minnesota—With the holiday season approaching, RD Coffee, the specialty coffee company spearheaded by multi-time AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey, announces the return of its limited edition HOLIDAY BLEND to coincide with Thanksgiving and Christmas. Additionally, metal camping mugs have been introduced to the drinkware lineup to embrace the warm and cozy winter mood.

Collectively, these new seasonal offerings come with an added purpose, contributing to the Ryan Dungey Foundation and its cause to create opportunities for the next generation of children. A total of 10% of the proceeds from sales of each holiday product will go towards the foundation, which benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and All Kids Bike.

To kickstart the gift buying season, the first 100 bags sold of the HOLIDAY BLEND will be autographed by Ryan.