RD Coffee Gears Up for Winter with Return of Holiday Blend
CHANHASSEN, Minnesota—With the holiday season approaching, RD Coffee, the specialty coffee company spearheaded by multi-time AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey, announces the return of its limited edition HOLIDAY BLEND to coincide with Thanksgiving and Christmas. Additionally, metal camping mugs have been introduced to the drinkware lineup to embrace the warm and cozy winter mood.
Collectively, these new seasonal offerings come with an added purpose, contributing to the Ryan Dungey Foundation and its cause to create opportunities for the next generation of children. A total of 10% of the proceeds from sales of each holiday product will go towards the foundation, which benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and All Kids Bike.
To kickstart the gift buying season, the first 100 bags sold of the HOLIDAY BLEND will be autographed by Ryan.
“Last year we were able to raise some much-needed funds for St. Jude with the RD Coffee HOLIDAY BLEND, but through the Ryan Dungey Foundation we now have an opportunity to expand the contributions of these sales to benefit even more kids,” said Dungey. “The holidays are the giving season and this initiative can play a role in bringing more smiles to young faces. The Ryan Dungey Foundation is currently in its infancy, but we’ve already raised nearly $100,000 for these great organizations that are doing amazing things to help children. We sincerely hope coffee lovers and motocross fans join the cause in support of St. Jude and All Kids Bike.”
The HOLIDAY BLEND is dual origin, featuring a combination of washed Ethiopian and Sumatran beans that are roasted just right to bring out full, robust flavors that harness the atmosphere of this time of year. This appealing flavor profile, with tasting notes of cherry, chocolate, and cedar, make the HOLIDAY BLEND a great option for those looking to change up their coffee choice and enhance their spirit of the season. It’s a great complement to social gatherings and offers more than enough kick to fuel any holiday pursuit.
The new camping mugs are available in two holiday appropriate colors, red and white, and can hold 17 ounces of HOLIDAY BLEND or the RD Coffee roast of one’s choice. Made from lightweight iron with an enamel finish and a stainless steel rim that adds a touch of class, these mugs provide a highly durable option to drink from, be it indoors or out, with increased insulation to keep coffee warmer for longer during the lower temperatures of the winter months.
These new products, with their added purpose to aid the Ryan Dungey Foundation, are poised to make the holiday season even more special. Whether it’s a gift for a loved one or facilitating a personal passion for coffee, the HOLIDAY BLEND and camping mugs have their own unique way of fulfilling the needs of those who enjoy their caffeinated brew.
With a racing career defined by an unparalleled work ethic, a dedicated commitment to perfection, and a determination to always give it his all, Ryan has used those same characteristics to build the foundation for RD Coffee to serve those who followed his career and those who love coffee. Sourcing only the finest ingredients available, RD Coffee aims to “Fuel Your Pursuit” towards whatever motivates anyone’s personal journey.