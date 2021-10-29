Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Racer X Films: Axell Hodges Raw Run Imagination 2.0

October 29, 2021 11:35am | by:

Axell Hodges is one of the gnarliest freeriders out there and his raw run from the Red Bull Imagination 2.0 event in Kansas is a must watch. Our own Tom Journet was on site to capture the action from Imagination 2.0 and riders were allowed five minutes to connect the massive course together with a variation of big hits, transfers, and much more. Here's Hodges entire run for your viewing pleasure.

Main image: Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

