Axell Hodges is one of the gnarliest freeriders out there and his raw run from the Red Bull Imagination 2.0 event in Kansas is a must watch. Our own Tom Journet was on site to capture the action from Imagination 2.0 and riders were allowed five minutes to connect the massive course together with a variation of big hits, transfers, and much more. Here's Hodges entire run for your viewing pleasure.

Main image: Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool