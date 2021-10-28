Justin Brayton was ready to retire. His bike malfunctioned at the Arlington 1 Supercross, and he suffered a huge crash, leaving him with two broken hands. It could have been much worse. He’d already suffered a few other practice crashes due to mechanical troubles, and that left him questioning everything. Was this a sign that he should get out? For a while, it seemed a retirement announcement was inevitable. But he persisted, trying not to make a rash decision.

At the same time, the long-running SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team was also struggling. Injuries had slowed pretty much the entire team, including Benny Bloss, Broc Tickle, Vince Friese, and Shane McElrath. McElrath had the talent to bring the squad its usual giant-killing results, but he barely even raced. It was a bad year to have a bad year, because the MotoConcepts squad is owned privately by Mike Genova, and pandemic restrictions in the paddock make race team ownership a lot less fun. It’s one thing to compete in made-for-TV events to keep corporate bosses happy. Genova doesn’t have a boss. He’s spending his own money because he loves it. He wants to have fun at the races. The procedural style of “just get this done” pandemic-style racing is not fun.

Rumors were spreading that Genova might scale the team back or stop racing completely, just as rumors spread that Brayton was ready to call it a career. But then they called each other.

“We talked all summer, but I didn’t lead him down a road,” said Brayton.