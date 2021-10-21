2022 Goggles Now Available From 100%

SAN DIEGO, CA—Following an unprecedented sweep of all five premier AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships in one year, 100% unveils their 2022 goggle collection. The fall release offers striking new graphics and colorways in the Armega, Racecraft2 and Accuri2 goggle lines, as well as introducing the Armega Forecast Goggle; a complete system that combines the champion-proven Armega goggle with the industry-leading Armega ForeCast Film System for an all-in-one solution to conquer the most treacherous of conditions.

Headlining the expanded Accuri2 range is the much-anticipated “Donut” colorway, inspired by newly crowned 250MX Champion Jett Lawrence and initially drafted through the #ColorIt100Percent online contest. The distinct pink, white and sprinkle-covered goggle is available in adult and youth sizes, with both mirror lens and clear lens options.

Utilizing carefully selected key new graphics from the 2022 Generation 2 range, the 100% Snowmobile goggle line-up increases with perfect timing to be prepared for the winter excursions on the horizon. The Racecraft2 Snowmobile and Accuri2 Snowmobile ranges both boast two new colorways this season, each offered with two lens variations; dual pane vented mirror and dual pane vented yellow.

Experience the entire 2022 goggle collection online at 100percent.com.

100% Acurri 2