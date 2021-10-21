Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Full Schedule

2022 Goggles Now Available From 100%

October 21, 2021 4:20pm | by:
2022 Goggles Now Available From 100%

SAN DIEGO, CA—Following an unprecedented sweep of all five premier AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships in one year, 100% unveils their 2022 goggle collection. The fall release offers striking new graphics and colorways in the Armega, Racecraft2 and Accuri2 goggle lines, as well as introducing the Armega Forecast Goggle; a complete system that combines the champion-proven Armega goggle with the industry-leading Armega ForeCast Film System for an all-in-one solution to conquer the most treacherous of conditions.

Headlining the expanded Accuri2 range is the much-anticipated “Donut” colorway, inspired by newly crowned 250MX Champion Jett Lawrence and initially drafted through the #ColorIt100Percent online contest. The distinct pink, white and sprinkle-covered goggle is available in adult and youth sizes, with both mirror lens and clear lens options.

Utilizing carefully selected key new graphics from the 2022 Generation 2 range, the 100% Snowmobile goggle line-up increases with perfect timing to be prepared for the winter excursions on the horizon. The Racecraft2 Snowmobile and Accuri2 Snowmobile ranges both boast two new colorways this season, each offered with two lens variations; dual pane vented mirror and dual pane vented yellow.

Experience the entire 2022 goggle collection online at 100percent.com.

100% Acurri 2

  • 100% Acurri 2 100%
  • 100% Acurri 2 100%
  • 100% Acurri 2 100%
  • 100% Acurri 2 100%

100% Armega

  • 100% Armega 100%
  • 100% Armega 100%
  • 100% Armega 100%

100% Racecraft 2

  • 100% Racecraft 2 100%
  • 100% Racecraft 2 100%
  • 100% Racecraft 2 100%
  • 100% Racecraft 2 Press Release

100% Barstow

  • 100% Barstow 100%
  • 100% Barstow 100%
  • 100% Barstow 100%
  • 100% Barstow 100%
  • 100% Barstow 100%
  • 100% Barstow 100%
  • 100% Barstow 100%
  • 100% Barstow 100%

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
December 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now