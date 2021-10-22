Phil Nicoletti had a rough 2021 season, but he will return in 2022 on his ClubMX/IAMACOMEBACK FXR Yamaha. Plus, his best buddy Alex "Troll Train" Martin will join him as a teammate, so they're working and training together at the ClubMX facility. Of course, Phil will complain about all of this. Got a question for Phil? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hi Phil. I’m not sure how closely you follow the GPs and stuff, but did you at least watch Motocross of Nations a few weeks ago? Did you see Italy’s Alessandro Lupino in that last moto? What the heck was he doing? Crazy course cut, and then he crashed when he didn’t even need to be pushing. After that he was all bobble headed out like his neck was made of cartilage. Didn’t help that he had the mega-long visor extender to accentuate the head bobbing by approximately 400 percent. Oh, but he also made clutch passes while riding horribly. I don’t know what to make of all this! You’re a straight shooter so I’m praying you were watching this from your couch and screaming at the screen.

Tony Fan

Tony Fan,

I did watch “Ded Nations.” It was exactly that to me when I was watching it, dead. Obviously, you had phenomenal riders there, without a doubt. But to me it just felt like a normal warm up races the Europeans have before the start of their series. No, Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser, Jorge Prado, Ken Roczen, Lawrence Brothers, any of the Americans, and soooo many more. It was just kind of blah to me. I thought the track, and track prep was terrible too. Nobody could really pass, and super one-lined.

Lupino’s third moto was baffling. I don’t know the dude at all. So for me to sit here and bash the guy isn’t right. But Lupino has been around the block many times and knew what was at stake lining up for moto three. So to pull a move like that in the first corner and risk it was pretty mind blowing to me! Then he had a crash that put him in deeper waters even with his penalty that was being added on. So I think his riding form just completely collapsed on him due to over stress during the moto, because it really didn’t look like that was him on the bike. It was so bad, it almost made it look like his suspension was broke! But imagine if Lupino did cause Italy to lose Nations? This guy was under serious pressure if he blew it. Do you think Cairoli would have went Phil Nicoletti/Mike Alessi or Weston Peick/Vince Friese on him if he blew his last Des Nation attempt to win?……