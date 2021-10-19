Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
FMF Releases Zach Osborne Signature Edition FMF Powerbomb Goggle

October 19, 2021 10:00am | by:
In January, FMF announced the newest product to its iconic line: FMF Vision. The brand paired with 100% to create a goggle that is the “pursuit of the passion these two brands share for the sport we love,” according to FMF.

FMF Racing Marketing and Brand Director Donny Emler Jr. was on Luke Nesler’s Moto Marketing Podcast in February to explain the creation and launch of FMF vision, and how tricky it can be to keep a new product secret until its official release (Listen to the podcast below).

In the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Zach Osborne, Justin Bogle, Joey Savatgy, and more debuted the product and competed while looking through the lens of an FMF Vision goggle.

  • Zach Osborne at the Houston 1 Supercross. Align Media
  • Zach Osborne at the Fox Raceway 1 National. Align Media

Now, FMF has released the Zach Osborne Signature Edition of the FMF Powerbomb Goggle. The ZO edition of the goggle comes in a bright orange-to-yellow faded strap and mirrored lens, featuring the Virginia native’s logo (initials and signature) patched on the sides of the strap.

The Zach Osborne Signature Edition FMF Powerbomb Goggle.
The Zach Osborne Signature Edition FMF Powerbomb Goggle. FMF

Details on the Zach Osborne Signature Edition of the FMF Powerbomb Goggle:

  • Removeable nose guard deflects roost and debris
  • Anti-fog coated polycarbonate lens for clear vision
  • Triple layer moisture managing face foam soaks up sweat
  • 45mm Ultra-wide silicon coated strap ensures a secure fit
  • 9 retention points secure lens in frame
  • All adult FMF goggles share the same lens and tear-offs
  • Mirror lens model includes spare clear lens

For more information, visit https://apparel.fmfracing.com/collections/vision/products/fmf-powerbomb-goggle-mirror.

  • The Zach Osborne Signature Edition FMF Powerbomb Goggle. FMF
