FMF Releases Zach Osborne Signature Edition FMF Powerbomb Goggle

In January, FMF announced the newest product to its iconic line: FMF Vision. The brand paired with 100% to create a goggle that is the “pursuit of the passion these two brands share for the sport we love,” according to FMF.

FMF Racing Marketing and Brand Director Donny Emler Jr. was on Luke Nesler’s Moto Marketing Podcast in February to explain the creation and launch of FMF vision, and how tricky it can be to keep a new product secret until its official release (Listen to the podcast below).