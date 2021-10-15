Nihilo Concepts Launches New Advanced Cleaning Formula For Dirt Bikes
STUART, FL—Nihilo Concepts is excited to announce Ceven 16, their newest product for the true Moto enthusiast.
Ceven 16 is an advanced cleaning formula spray developed exclusively for Dirt Bikes and Motorcycles. This new spray is made from the most powerful but safest chemicals on the market today and acts like an electric contact and brake cleaner but will not leave an oily residue or damage delicate plastics and engine parts. Ceven 16 removes oil, grease and grime from electrical systems, sludge from carburetors, dirt and dust from brake components, and is perfect for preparing frames and plastics parts for sticker and graphics installation. Ceven 16 is the technicians #1 choice, is rapid drying and is not chlorinated. Ceven 16 is also great for cleaning up and removing any grease from your tools.
In the past, you would have to go to a professional auto parts store to try and find anything close to Ceven 16 and many times, and those sprays would dull your plastics or damage your parts. However, Ceven 16 was developed with the moto enthusiast in mind and was specifically designed to be used on motorcycles when cleaning and repairing them. Therefore, Ceven 16 is the one chemical that you must have in your toolbox. You will find hundreds of uses for it, and once you try it, you will not be able to live without it.
Ceven 16 by Nihilo Concepts, grab a can today.
