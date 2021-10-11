The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is set for a dramatic conclusion in two weeks at the Ironman GNCC in Indiana. FMF KTM’s Ben Kelley fired back with a clutch win on Sunday to claim the AMSOIL Buckwheat 100, which vaulted him back into the points lead over AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor, but Baylor claimed second, leaving the duo separated by just four points with one race to go. The difference between a win and a second in a GNCC race is five points.

“Feels like it’s been forever, Stu’s been killing it,” said Kelley. “I think he got the holeshot and I didn’t get the best jump, but I got into third quick behind Jordan [Ashburn]. We were able to reel Stu in, the track was gnarly as it probably wasn’t easy to lead the first lap. Then he went down and I was able to get around Jordan. Yeah I just kind of charged and rode strong—focused on myself and not crashing. I’ve been crashing too much just from not staying focused. So I’m glad I was able to do that, stayed off the ground.”

“It’s just one of those days,” said Baylor. “I felt like I had good speed. Early on I could gain a lot of time, then just stupid stuff. Little mistakes, unforeseen front-end push and I’d end up in a tree. Had one big crash and that was kind of the game changer. Some days you’re on the track and everything clicks, and some days it just doesn’t. Today was one of those days, and it sucks being this close to the championship, I felt like we had the most dominant year, and we’re not showing it. I had to sit out of round one and we had a failure at round two. As this winds down you start thinking about all the money it’s costing you if you’re not winning. Sucks to say it like that. But we’ll be ready for Ironman, I’ve done really well the last few times there. I think we won that race two of the last three times we lined up. We’re looking forward to that and we’re going to have fun either way.”

Sunday’s weather brought warm, sunny and mostly dry conditions to the track, however, some muddy remnants remained throughout the course for the motorcycle racers. When the green flag waved Baylor grabbing the early lead and an extra $250 thanks to the All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. Baylor would continue to hold the early lead as the pack made their way through timing and scoring on lap one. Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell came through two seconds behind Baylor on the opening lap. Russell would soon make the pass for the lead and hold that position for the second lap of the race. Unfortunately, Russell would suffer a crash on lap three and fall back to seventh.

On lap three, Kelley had made the move to the lead and then held it until the checkered flag flew.

Baylor found himself in second for the remainder of the day, but he would continue to push his hardest to make up time on Kelley and battle for that lead position. Baylor now sits just four points behind Kelley in the National Championship standings that will now go down to Ironman to see who will be crowned the 2021 GNCC National Champion.

“It’s wild,” said Kelley. “It’s like win or lose, I’ve gotta beat him, he’s gotta beat me. We’re both going to be sending it, and I feel like we both like Ironman. It’s going to be crazy for sure, but I’m just going to try to do what I did today.