There was minimal position swapping in the top ten of both MXGP motos and for all the nostalgia and electricity at Lacapelle this was a reminder that ‘old-school’ does not necessarily mean the best grades. Much in the same way that a full MXGP calendar of new-builds like Afyon in Turkey would be abhorrent so would a schedule full of decades-old venues like Lacapelle.

-After the drama of his first moto finish-line crash with teammate Jorge Prado in Germany last week, Herlings was back to his usual roaming self in France. His exquisite maneuver to pass Febvre for the second moto win was both aggressive and masterful and sucked the bluster from the French crowd in one swoop as he then immediately peeled away from the Kawasaki man with three laps to go in trademark fashion. “I knew on this track you had to make a statement. I had that chance and had to grab it,” Herlings said. The win pushed the 27-year-old to the top of almost every statistics pile in 2021: the most wins (5 from 12), podiums (10) and moto wins (9 from 24). He also raised his career tally to 95, six away from the all-time record. His indication of form came in the morning with his eighth Pole Position, but only by three tenths of a second from Febvre with both riders almost two seconds quicker than their next nearest pursuer – a stronger Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer, who would finish fourth overall.

-France saw the resolution of the controversial Prado/Herlings collision in Germany. Prado insisted it was a racing incident. “I took one rut on the left that just led me to the middle of the ramp, and I just let the bike go because it was the last lap and I didn’t imagine Jeffrey would have been sprinting to the very last metre,” he said exclusively. “I took the rut because I knew the exit of the track was on the right of the landing after the finish. At the very last second, I heard his bike, I looked to the right and I knew we were going to crash. Many people said I was going to block him, which is not correct and there was no point in doing it. Maybe I should have kept going [left] a bit more but knowing I was first I just relaxed and put myself in a good position for the exit. It was a pity.”