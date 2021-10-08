The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Luke Nesler was joined again by Charles Castloo to take a deeper dive into his career and journey through the industry. Charles was a guest in the beginnings of COVID-19 when Luke had temporarily moved his studio to his home. Charles has an amazing story that wasn't properly told due to some technical difficulties on Luke's end, and Charles was kind enough to come back on and share his story with us in proper Moto Marketing Podcast fashion.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.