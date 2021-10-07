ProX Launches All-New Ultralight Steel Rear Sprockets
MENTOR, Ohio—ProX Racing Parts’ vast line of drivetrain components have proven true to the quality, durability and affordability of the ProX name for many seasons, and they are excited to announce the evolution of their steel rear sprocket offering with the all-new Ultralight sprockets.
ProX steel rear sprockets have been proven in highly demanding racing situations, including worldwide Enduro as well as GNCC and Hare and Hound in the U.S. While the service life has always been a key advantage, ProX engineers set out to revise the steel sprocket with the goal of achieving the best of both worlds—the extreme durability of ProX's steel construction with the advantages of less weight.
An all-new, lightweight design gives ProX Ultralight steel rear sprockets up to a 35% weight savings over other standard steel sprockets. The high-strength, steel construction provides superior longevity even in extreme riding conditions, ultimately translating to 2 to 3 times the usable life compared to average aluminum sprockets.
ProX Ultralight sprockets are CNC-machined to exact specifications to achieve the precise, lightweight design and exact fitment. Additionally, a diamond cut manufacturing method holds sprocket teeth to strict diameter and alignment tolerances, ensuring even and smooth operation.
Reliable, flush sprocket-to-hub mounting is achieved with countersunk, tapered mounting holes, pairing perfectly with a set of ProX sprocket bolts and lock nuts. These sprockets are also treated with a full coverage coating for added corrosion and wear resistance, plus a factory look.
ProX Ultralight steel rear sprockets are available for a wide range of dirt bike applications, including all major Japanese and Austrian brands, and even Beta. Sprockets for each application are offered in a variety of sizes as well to adapt to the varying needs of racers and riders everywhere.
These affordable performance sprockets are available through ProX’s vast network of dealers and distributors, as well as direct through their U.S. headquarters. Pair it up with a ProX steel front sprocket and standard MX or X-ring off-road Japanese-made drive chain for a complete, reliable drive train package.
For more information, log on to www.pro-x.com.