ProX Launches All-New Ultralight Steel Rear Sprockets

MENTOR, Ohio—ProX Racing Parts’ vast line of drivetrain components have proven true to the quality, durability and affordability of the ProX name for many seasons, and they are excited to announce the evolution of their steel rear sprocket offering with the all-new Ultralight sprockets.

ProX steel rear sprockets have been proven in highly demanding racing situations, including worldwide Enduro as well as GNCC and Hare and Hound in the U.S. While the service life has always been a key advantage, ProX engineers set out to revise the steel sprocket with the goal of achieving the best of both worlds—the extreme durability of ProX's steel construction with the advantages of less weight.

An all-new, lightweight design gives ProX Ultralight steel rear sprockets up to a 35% weight savings over other standard steel sprockets. The high-strength, steel construction provides superior longevity even in extreme riding conditions, ultimately translating to 2 to 3 times the usable life compared to average aluminum sprockets.

ProX Ultralight sprockets are CNC-machined to exact specifications to achieve the precise, lightweight design and exact fitment. Additionally, a diamond cut manufacturing method holds sprocket teeth to strict diameter and alignment tolerances, ensuring even and smooth operation.