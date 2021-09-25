MXGP was the first qualifying session to take place. As the gate dropped, it was Team Great Britain’s Ben Watson who got out in front from the beginning as he led Team Latvia’s Karlis Sabulis, Benoit Paturel of Team France and David Goosen of the Republic of South Africa.

Antonio Cairoli of Team Italy and Glenn Coldenhoff of Team Netherlands started further down the field in sixth and seventh position. Though Coldenhoff was able to find his way around the Italian to steal his position.

Watson then continued to lead as he stretched out the gap to 5.304 seconds over Sabulis and Paturel, as Dylan Wright from Team Canada found himself in fourth place.

Goosen then dropped down to eighth place as Coldenhoff got Wright for fourth place. The Dutchman then had Sabulis and Paturel right in front of him, as he was able to pass Latvia’s Sabulis for third. Cairoli did the same as he followed the Yamaha rider.

Watson then set the fastest lap of the race as he continued his charge out in front, this time 10.034 seconds in front of Paturel who was doing his best to keep Coldenhoff and Cairoli behind him. Both Coldenhoff and Cairoli struggled to get around the Frenchman for quite a few laps.

After biting his time, Cairoli took third from Coldenhoff and then set his sights on Paturel for second. Not long after he was able to find a way past which sent the Italian crowd wild.

With four minutes plus two laps to go, Watson was 8.117 seconds in front, but that gap quickly came down as Cairoli put on a charge for the win.