I tweeted today that you’ve arrived. No one in the paddock can say, “Can Calvin do this?” To say you’ve made it sounds a bit strong, but in a way, you’ve made it because you can show people in this class how good you are.

One hundred percent, but I also believe I have more in me to show. Like the first moto, passing [Romain] Febvre, passing [Jeremy] Seewer, those guys, it’s such a nice feeling. I feel like I belong there, battling those guys.

Was it hard to stop your head from going away in those motos? Because when you’re passing those guys, you’re probably saying “Oh! This is good! This is good!” Was it hard to stay calm?

Not really. The first moto I had a really good flow the first 20, 25 minutes. I’ve been working on that. The first ten minutes is really important, just to get away from the craziness around 10th position. That’s usually where I’m at and it’s just chaos back there. Today I did that 10-20 minutes I had good speed, good flow. Then I thought, “P3, this is crazy.” I started getting tight, I started sitting down too much, getting tired. The last three laps I was just completely finished. Second moto I had a really good start, but when you hit the soft stuff, you really see the factory bikes start to pull. I still managed to come through the corner okay. I didn’t push that hard at the beginning because I didn’t have much energy left from the first moto. I wouldn’t say I was lucky, but other guys made mistakes and I got through.

You mention factory bikes. As you’ve gotten better results this year, has Yamaha started to chip in with like, “Here’s this part”? Have your results brought in any advice, help, or attention from the big wigs at Yamaha?

Not really. I was kind of pissed off in Turkey. On social media, they said, “The fastest Yamaha rider was Glenn Coldenhoff in P10.” I was in P7. I was the best Yamaha rider today so I hope I get a mention, or I will be pissed off. Nothing, bike wise. They haven’t come to me with any parts or anything. I think it’s because Rinaldi has a pretty good hold on the factory there, and he’s quite secretive with what he shares and what information he gives out. We haven’t changed the bike since the beginning of the year.