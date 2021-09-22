When we spoke to Bali, Indonesia’s, Kelana Humphrey in March of 2020, the then 12-year-old Super-Mini rider discussed moving to the United States and beginning to ride motorcycles just five years ago. While he continues to remain focused on his racing career and trying to compete and do well at invitationals and national championship events, Humphrey has also found success in a new avenue of motorcycle riding; free riding. Often found hanging around Tyler Bereman, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Axell Hodges, and many more of the top free riders in the world, Humphrey is no stranger to hitting big jumps. Those skillsets have now landed him a whole new opportunity as he was presented with a Red Bull helmet as the newest member of the Red Bull athlete program over the weekend at the Red Bull Imagination event. As the shock of the moment began to set in for the 13-year-old, we caught up with him to hear all about it.

Racer X: A big surprise for you here in Kansas. You’re now a Red Bull athlete. How surprised were you?

Kelana Humphrey: I was very, very surprised. I didn’t think I was going to get it. I just thought, I lost my helmet, and my dad was really mad at me, but somehow TB just walks up and he’s like, “I have your helmet.” I’m like, “Sweet, thank God.” He pulls it out. It’s a Red Bull helmet. I’m like, did not know that one was coming. No clue. So thankful for it, though. It’s a dream come true.