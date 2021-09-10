Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sun Sep 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Celebrate 1981 Team USA Motocross & Trophee Des Nations Team on September 15

September 10, 2021
Celebrate 1981 Team USA Motocross & Trophee Des Nations Team on September 15

Fullerton, CaliforniaOn Wednesday September 15, 2021, Doffo Winery in Temecula, CA will be hosting a press conference to celebrate 40 years since America’s first win at the 1981 Trophee and Motocross des Nations events in Belgium and Germany letting the world know the USA’s dominance in the sport had begun. As most know the story, the Americans were discounted by the Europeans as the “B Team” and not America’s best when they shocked the world with winning both weekends on the 250cc and 500cc Hondas.

All four riders with Danny Laporte, Donnie Hansen, Chuck Sun, and Johnny O’Mara will be on-hand along with team managers, Roger DeCoster and Dave Arnold to answer questions from the media and tell stories about those special two weekends in Europe in September of 1981.

Another important related project will be announced as well. 

A limited number of meal and drink tickets for the public and media will be available for $25 and includes a great taco plate meal and wine/beer drink ticket from Doffo Winery. PLUS, a custom mini-poster produced for just this event featuring the photos of the legendary Henny Ray Abrams will be given to all and the team members will stay for autographs. A unique opportunity to be part of motocross history.

We encourage everyone to come early to enjoy the beautiful Doffo Winery and their amazing MotoDoffo motorcycle collection and museum. The winery is open at 11am.

The food is available at 4:00pm, and the press conference starts at 5:30pm. The event should end before 8:00pm.

Media, please RSVP by contacting: events@doffowines.com

Limited media and public meal tickets can only be purchased online at: https://shop.doffowines.com/1981-des-nations-champions-event-p484.aspx

Doffo Wines is located at:
36083 Summitville ST.
Temecula, CA 92592 

For more information contact:
Todd Huffman, Producer/Director
e: todd@pdmtv.com
m: (714) 305-4945

Note: The main event and press conference is located outside but we encourage safety precautions like vaccinations, masking and social distancing. Thank you.

