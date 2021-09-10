Celebrate 1981 Team USA Motocross & Trophee Des Nations Team on September 15

Fullerton, California—On Wednesday September 15, 2021, Doffo Winery in Temecula, CA will be hosting a press conference to celebrate 40 years since America’s first win at the 1981 Trophee and Motocross des Nations events in Belgium and Germany letting the world know the USA’s dominance in the sport had begun. As most know the story, the Americans were discounted by the Europeans as the “B Team” and not America’s best when they shocked the world with winning both weekends on the 250cc and 500cc Hondas.

All four riders with Danny Laporte, Donnie Hansen, Chuck Sun, and Johnny O’Mara will be on-hand along with team managers, Roger DeCoster and Dave Arnold to answer questions from the media and tell stories about those special two weekends in Europe in September of 1981.

Another important related project will be announced as well.

A limited number of meal and drink tickets for the public and media will be available for $25 and includes a great taco plate meal and wine/beer drink ticket from Doffo Winery. PLUS, a custom mini-poster produced for just this event featuring the photos of the legendary Henny Ray Abrams will be given to all and the team members will stay for autographs. A unique opportunity to be part of motocross history.

We encourage everyone to come early to enjoy the beautiful Doffo Winery and their amazing MotoDoffo motorcycle collection and museum. The winery is open at 11am.

The food is available at 4:00pm, and the press conference starts at 5:30pm. The event should end before 8:00pm.

Media, please RSVP by contacting: events@doffowines.com

Limited media and public meal tickets can only be purchased online at: https://shop.doffowines.com/1981-des-nations-champions-event-p484.aspx

Doffo Wines is located at:

36083 Summitville ST.

Temecula, CA 92592

For more information contact:

Todd Huffman, Producer/Director

e: todd@pdmtv.com

m: (714) 305-4945

Note: The main event and press conference is located outside but we encourage safety precautions like vaccinations, masking and social distancing. Thank you.