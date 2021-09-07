Results Archive
How to Watch: MXGP of Afyon

September 7, 2021 11:00am
by:

The 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, September 11, at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California, for the Hangtown Motocross Classic. View the full Hangtown Motocross Classic broadcast schedule.

Before that, the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place Wednesday, September 8, for the MXGP of Afyon as the paddock remains at the Afyon Motor Sports Center in Afyon, Turkey.

Below is everything you need for the ninth round of MXGP.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Afyon

     EMX250, EMX125 Races
    Live Now
    Afyon
    Afyonkarahisar TR Turkey
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      September 8 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      September 8 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      September 8 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      September 8 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      September 8 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 8 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 (Delayed)
      September 8 - 11:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      September 9 - 12:30 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia310
2Jorge Prado Spain297
3Romain Febvre France293
4Antonio Cairoli Italy284
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands274
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France314
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy277
3Jago Geerts Belgium262
4Jed Beaton Australia237
5Ruben Fernandez Spain229
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Afyon

MXGP of Afyon Race Center

MXGP of Afyon Timetable

MXGP of Afyon MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Afyon MX2 Entry List

Track Map

The Afyon Motor Sports Center in Afyon, Turkey, layout.
The Afyon Motor Sports Center in Afyon, Turkey, layout.

Main Image: Ray Archer / Kawasaki Racing Team

