Budds Creek provided some fantastic racing all day long, but you might have missed a sneaky huge moment in the second 450 Class moto. Dylan Ferrandis has been sizing up quadding the Big Gulp jump all day long and finally pulled the trigger in the battle for the lead. It appears he only did it once, but it certainly was massive and we wanted to highlight it here.

We also look at Chase Sexton's double pass on Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac, why Justin Cooper didn't have one of his patented great starts in the second 250 Class moto, how much winning means to Dylan Ferrandis, and a very close call for Ty Masterpool. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Download the app here:

ON X OFFROAD APP