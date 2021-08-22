Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of the 2021 Circle K Budds Creek National, round nine of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Coty Schock gets to celebrate a career-best day with family and friends, former American Flat Track Champion Jake Johnson stops by, and the series heats up with the titles beginning to close.

