Looking back a round ago to Unadilla, there are a few things we wanted to re-analyze as to what happened when we returned from that lengthy two weekend break in the schedule. Aaron Plessinger had a violent crash that took him out for the day and we give a closer look as to how that crash unfolded.

We also examine how Chase Sexton avoided a worse situation when he crashed in front of the whole field in the first 450 Class moto, see how Jett Lawrence's line selection aided him in his quest for victory, and something that Ken Roczen does commonly on opening laps that helps him make quick passes. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

*Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

