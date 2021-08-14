Just like that things look different in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, as Red Riders (Honda teammates) Ken Roczen and Jett Lawrence romped to wins at the Circle K Unadilla National. This is big for the championship bids for both riders. Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at Unadilla to break it down, all brought to you by Race Tech Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance and more traction all made and engineered in the USA! Get a set at RaceTech.com and don't forget to check on their first-rate engine services as well.