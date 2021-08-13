JUST1 Celebrates a Decade of Performance and Innovation

Just over a decade ago, former Italian international racer and team manager Tony Amoriello had a vision for a unique helmet that could address inadequacies that he believed were still, after decades of technological advancements, going unmet in the industry. He set out with the not-so-modest goal of creating the best helmet in the world, and in 2011, JUST1 Helmets was formed.

Having been a pro racer and then worked with many more during his managerial career, Amoriello had years of feedback and personal experience to draw from when designing his ideal lid. The results was the J12 helmet, which debuted in at the 2011 INTERMOT trade show and made an immediate impression on the industry and the sport with its refined appearance and design. In October of 2013, H&H Sports Protection came on board and helped the brand make a splash on the international market.