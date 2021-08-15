Results Archive
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Watch: Unadilla National Highlights

August 15, 2021 10:35am

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

At the eighth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC's won Ken Roczen the overall with 1-1 moto finishes. His teammate Chase Sexton crashed going over the holeshot line and had to fight back through the field. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Aaron Plessinger crashed out of second place, which ended his day early. Sexton rebounded for a second-place finish in the second moto. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis finished 2-3 for second overall and Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin finished 4-4 for his first overall podium of the season. Through eight rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Ken Roczen by 39 points.

Motocross

Unadilla - 450

August 14, 2021
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
3Marvin Musquin Marvin Musquin La Reole France France4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States3 - 7 Kawasaki KX450
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States11 - 2 Honda CRF450R
Full Results

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper struck first, grabbing the holeshot. Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence applied pressure to the #32 but the championship leader held on for the race win. In the second moto, Cooper holeshot again but was overtaken by his teammate Jeremy Martin and Lawrence early. Eventually, RJ Hampshire got around Cooper as well. Lawrence passed Martin, took the race win, and won the overall. Cooper finished second overall (1-4) and Martin finished third overall (3-2). Through seven rounds, Cooper has a four-point lead over Lawrence in the championship standings.

Motocross

Unadilla - 250

August 14, 2021
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
3Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States3 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States4 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States6 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

