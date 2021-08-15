Watch: Unadilla National Highlights
Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.
Check out the full highlights above and results below.
At the eighth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC's won Ken Roczen the overall with 1-1 moto finishes. His teammate Chase Sexton crashed going over the holeshot line and had to fight back through the field. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Aaron Plessinger crashed out of second place, which ended his day early. Sexton rebounded for a second-place finish in the second moto. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis finished 2-3 for second overall and Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin finished 4-4 for his first overall podium of the season. Through eight rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Ken Roczen by 39 points.
Unadilla - 450August 14, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole France
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|3 - 7
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|11 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper struck first, grabbing the holeshot. Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence applied pressure to the #32 but the championship leader held on for the race win. In the second moto, Cooper holeshot again but was overtaken by his teammate Jeremy Martin and Lawrence early. Eventually, RJ Hampshire got around Cooper as well. Lawrence passed Martin, took the race win, and won the overall. Cooper finished second overall (1-4) and Martin finished third overall (3-2). Through seven rounds, Cooper has a four-point lead over Lawrence in the championship standings.
Unadilla - 250August 14, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|6 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F