Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

At the eighth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC's won Ken Roczen the overall with 1-1 moto finishes. His teammate Chase Sexton crashed going over the holeshot line and had to fight back through the field. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Aaron Plessinger crashed out of second place, which ended his day early. Sexton rebounded for a second-place finish in the second moto. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis finished 2-3 for second overall and Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin finished 4-4 for his first overall podium of the season. Through eight rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Ken Roczen by 39 points.