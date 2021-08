Jason Weigandt previews the upcoming eighth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, New York. After a three week hiatus from racing, the riders will be faced with a challenging racetrack that my experience some rain prior to racing action on Saturday. Weege takes you through all the key components of the weekend and it's all brought to you by 6D Helmets.