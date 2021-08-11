“When you go on the podium, people actually know you,” pointed out Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki racer Jo Shimoda, runner-up finisher in 250SX East Region of Monster Energy Supercross, and currently sixth-ranked in points during this summer’s 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. “They cheer and make noises. It’s cool to have that energy.”

In the 64-year history of world class motocross racing, only one Japanese rider has won a world class championship. His name is Akira Watanabe and in 1978 he won the 125cc World Motocross Championship. Japan is a nation of 127 million people, Jo Shimoda of Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, Japan wants to be its next champion. And that’s why he and his family came to the United States of America in 2014. Within a span of six years, Shimoda was a full-on professional racer and recipient of the 2020 Supercross Rookie of the Year award and a supercross superstar in the making.

“I really like Jo’s disposition,” offered motocross GOAT Ricky Carmichael, a racer who actually won the first of his mind boggling 15 AMA titles as a member of Mitch Payton’s mighty Pro Circuit Kawasaki outfit all the way back in 1997. “I love his racing and what he brings to the table. He is extremely consistent. He really sticks to his program. He doesn’t get caught up in the hype. He just goes out there and knocks down those consistent runs. He’s just quietly there, knocking down those fourths and thirds, you know? As soon as he aligns himself to everything properly, he’s going to bag some big wins. He already has.”

Winner of the 2021 Salt Lake City 1 250SX Supercross in April, Shimoda is now working on a Pro Motocross win. He finished runner-up at Southwick. Sixth in points following the Washougal National on July 24, Shimoda has been relaxing during what has been something of a summer break for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. With a couple hours on his hands, Shimoda recently swung by sponsor Monster Energy’s corporate headquarters in Corona, California, to say hi and talk Lewis Hamilton and F1 (Jo loves the stuff). And that’s where we sat down with the sensational young Japanese racer.

Racer X: Jo, how are you?

Jo Shimoda: I’m good. I’m healthy. It’s been good racing during the season. We’re almost done with the entire season now. I mean, beginning with Unadilla next weekend, there’s only five more races to go in 2021. I’m happy with the year and I’m happy with the improvements I’ve been making, and it’s been going good. And supercross was good for me this year. I was able to get my first win, which was really cool. I also got a couple podiums and was second in the championship at the end. That was better than last year, so that was great. And to have the fans at the races again has been so good. We lost those fans last year and now that we have them back again, it’s so awesome.