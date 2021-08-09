HURRICANE MILLS, Tennessee—The fifth and final day of the 40th Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship capped off a memorable week of racing at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The remaining 17 classes contested their third and final motos, as a total of 33 different riders became AMA National Champions at the 2021 event.

Following the conclusion of the races, each newly crowned champion was celebrated for their exceptional efforts at the awards ceremony. One of the most significant accolades of the evening, the 2021 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, was given to Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen, who prevailed as champion in 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport and was recognized as the most promising amateur racer in the country because of it.

Open Pro Sport

The highlight moto of the final day featured one of the tightest championship battles of all 36 classes at Loretta Lynn’s, as Open Pro Sport featured a three-way tie atop the overall classification between Kitchen, Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Chance Hymas, and Bar X/Chaparral/ECSTAR/Suzuki Racing’s Preston Kilroy.

As the gate dropped on the third and final moto of this hotly contested division, it was Honda rider Luke Kalaitzian who grabbed the Stacyc Holeshot, only to be quickly passed by Hymas. The Kawasaki rider was well aware of the significance of the moment and wasted no time trying to establish a gap on the field, as Kilroy slotted into second and Kitchen battled for a spot inside the top five.

Hymas paced the field on the opening lap and enjoyed a multiple bike length lead over Kilroy, but the Kawasaki rider went down and gave up the top spot. That allowed Kilroy to assume first place, followed by JMS Performance Yamaha’s Jace Kessler and Kitchen, while Hymas remounted in fourth. Kilroy was comfortable up front and managed a multi-second lead through to the first half of the moto when Kitchen, who had made the pass for second, closed in and mounted a challenge.

As the race reached the halfway mark, Kitchen went on the attack and was able to get alongside Kilroy a couple times, but the Suzuki rider responded and fended off the pressure. As he reestablished some bike lengths over Kitchen, Kilroy’s hopes were dashed in an instant when he stalled his motorcycle while navigating through a turn. As Kitchen rode by with the lead, Kilroy was left struggling to refire his Suzuki and continued to lose numerous positions.

With the lead in hand, Kitchen enjoyed a double-digit lead over Hymas in second and Kessler in third. It was smooth sailing for the Yamaha rider from there on out as he took the moto win and the Open Pro Sport title with his second straight moto win. Hymas finished second, with Kessler third. Kilroy eventually resumed and finished 10th.

Open Pro Sport Moto 3 Results

Kitchen’s 3-1-1 moto scores gave him the edge over Hymas by a single point for a sweep of the Pro Sport division, where he prevailed as champion in both the 250 and Open category.