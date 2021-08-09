Watch: MXGP of Latvia Highlights
August 9, 2021 11:50am | by: Press Release
Relive the best moments from the seventh round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Latvia.
Check out full results and points standings below.
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - MXGPAugust 8, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|4 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|3 - 6
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - MX2August 8, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|3 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|2 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Tom Vialle
|France
|6 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|5 - 7
|Yamaha
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|270
|2
|Romain Febvre
|257
|3
|Jorge Prado
|255
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|252
|5
|Jeffrey Herlings
|227
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|271
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|237
|3
|Jago Geerts
|235
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|214
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|204